KQ2 Forecast: A little warmer on Thursday

The beautiful weather continues with highs in the mid to upper 80s across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Conditions this Thursday will be at or slightly below the seasonal normal temperatures for the region.

Posted: Aug 19, 2020 3:34 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

Highs will be in the mid-to-upper 80s. The area will also see sub-average dew points making for semi-comfortable conditions for mid-August. A dry forecast also looks favorable for the 7-day outlook.


Saint Joseph
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 82°
Maryville
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 83°
Savannah
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 82°
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 81°
Fairfax
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 82°
