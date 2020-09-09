KQ2 Forecast: A little warmer on Thursday

Cold air and rain continues across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. The chance of rain will be there through the middle part of the week.

Temperatures will drop into the 60s Thursday with continued rain chances and breezy winds. Shower and storm chances continue into Thursday. Wednesday looks to be the coldest day of the week with highs in the 50s and 60s.

