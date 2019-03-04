KQ2 Forecast: A little warmer on Tuesday

A cold start to the work week with lots of sunshine across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. Even with the sunshine we saw very cold air that stayed with us all day. High temperatures were in the low to mid teens with wind chills in the single digits.

Dry weather and moderating temperatures are expected Tuesday and Wednesday, but we'll stay below normal. Highs on Tuesday will be in the middle 20s under sunny skies. Highs return to the middle 30s on Wednesday with partly cloudy skies.

The next chance for some light snow mixing in with some rain will come Wednesday night into Thursday as another disturbance moves through. A stronger storm system will likely move through the area on Saturday bringing the chance for rain and some snow to the area. Highs Friday through the weekend will be back up into the 40s.

