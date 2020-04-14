KQ2 Forecast: A little warmer on Wednesday

A freeze warning was in effect for much of northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas Tuesday morning. The clouds have returned across the area but the cold air still continues to be found. The cold temperatures will continue for much of the area through the remainder of the week.

There will be a couple of chances for precipitation across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri this up coming week. The next best chance for precipitation arrives Thursday night and we could see some snow come back to the area.

MORE: Hourly Forecast

LIVE: Interactive Radar

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android