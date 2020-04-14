Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

KQ2 Forecast: A little warmer on Wednesday

A freeze warning was in effect for much of northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas Tuesday morning. The clouds have returned across the area but the cold air still continues to be found. The cold temperatures will continue for much of the area through the remainder of the week.

Posted: Apr 14, 2020 3:54 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

A freeze warning was in effect for much of northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas Tuesday morning. The clouds have returned across the area but the cold air still continues to be found. The cold temperatures will continue for much of the area through the remainder of the week.

There will be a couple of chances for precipitation across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri this up coming week. The next best chance for precipitation arrives Thursday night and we could see some snow come back to the area.

MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Broken Clouds
48° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 43°
Maryville
Few Clouds
45° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 37°
Savannah
Broken Clouds
48° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 43°
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
46° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 39°
Fairfax
Broken Clouds
49° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 42°
A freeze warning was in effect for much of northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas Tuesday morning. The clouds have returned across the area but the cold air still continues to be found. The cold temperatures will continue for much of the area through the remainder of the week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories