KQ2 Forecast: A mild Friday ahead

Posted: Jan 29, 2021 7:15 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen


Temperatures will continue to slowly warm up today with highs in the low to mid 40s. Skies will begin sunny this morning and slowly become mostly cloudy by the evening. Rain chances will move into the area on Saturday morning with rain continuing most of the day. Areas could see ¾ to an inch of rain. Temperatures will remain on the mild side on Saturday with highs in the mid 40s.

Cloudy skies will remain on Sunday with highs slightly cooler in the 30s. Next week temperatures will quickly warm up again with highs back in the 40s and 50s by the middle of next week. A cold front will move though late next week cooling temperatures back down to average.

Skies are expected to remain cloudy tonight and into Friday morning. Sunshine returns to the area by Friday afternoon and that will allow temperatures to warm up into the mid to upper 40's Over the weekend we will see a chance for rain and warmer temperatures with highs in the lower 50's.
