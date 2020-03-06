KQ2 Forecast: A mild Friday ahead

After a very windy day yesterday, winds will remain calm for the majority of your Friday. Temperatures will stay on the mild side today with highs in the mid 50s.
Temperatures will rapidly warm back into the mid to upper 60s for the weekend with a gusty wind from the south. Dry conditions will continue through the end of the week until our next chance of rain arrives Sunday night into Monday.
