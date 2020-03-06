KQ2 Forecast: A mild Friday ahead



After a very windy day yesterday, winds will remain calm for the majority of your Friday. Temperatures will stay on the mild side today with highs in the mid 50s.

Temperatures will rapidly warm back into the mid to upper 60s for the weekend with a gusty wind from the south. Dry conditions will continue through the end of the week until our next chance of rain arrives Sunday night into Monday.

MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps

MORE: Hourly Forecast

LIVE: Interactive Radar

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android