Clear

KQ2 Forecast: A mild Friday ahead

After a very windy day yesterday, winds will remain calm for the majority of your Friday. Temperatures will stay on the mild side today with highs in the mid 50s.

Posted: Mar 6, 2020 6:26 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen


After a very windy day yesterday, winds will remain calm for the majority of your Friday. Temperatures will stay on the mild side today with highs in the mid 50s.

Temperatures will rapidly warm back into the mid to upper 60s for the weekend with a gusty wind from the south. Dry conditions will continue through the end of the week until our next chance of rain arrives Sunday night into Monday.

MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps

MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 26°
Maryville
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 24°
Savannah
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 26°
Cameron
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 22°
Fairfax
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 20°
Highs will be a little cooler on Friday with temperatures only reaching into the mid to upper 50s . We should continue to be dry as we go into the end of the week and a few clouds to begin the weekend but we will start to see chances for rain by Sunday and Sunday night.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories