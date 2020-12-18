KQ2 Forecast: A mild Friday ahead

Off and on cloud cover will continue today with temperatures warming up close to 50s. Winds will be on the breezy side today with gusts up to 35 mph. Overnight a cold front will push through the area. Most areas will stay dry, but there is a slight chance for a few flurries or areas of drizzle as the cold front rolls through.

Temperatures on Saturday will be on the cool side because of the cold front, but temperatures will quickly start to warm up on Sunday. Next week temperatures will start out well above average with highs in the mid 50s before a strong cold front brings December like temperatures back for the end of the week.

