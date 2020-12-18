Clear
KQ2 Forecast: A mild Friday ahead

Posted: Dec 18, 2020 7:10 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

Off and on cloud cover will continue today with temperatures warming up close to 50s. Winds will be on the breezy side today with gusts up to 35 mph. Overnight a cold front will push through the area. Most areas will stay dry, but there is a slight chance for a few flurries or areas of drizzle as the cold front rolls through.

Temperatures on Saturday will be on the cool side because of the cold front, but temperatures will quickly start to warm up on Sunday. Next week temperatures will start out well above average with highs in the mid 50s before a strong cold front brings December like temperatures back for the end of the week.

Saint Joseph
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 31°
Maryville
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 30°
Savannah
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 31°
Cameron
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 25°
Fairfax
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 31°
Cloudy skies for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas on Wednesday and a little bit on the cool side, but will see the return of sunny skies by Thursday. Clouds will begin to part Wednesday night as high pressure moves back into the area by Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will gradually warm through the end of the week back into the mid 50's by Friday.
