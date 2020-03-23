KQ2 Forecast: A mild Monday ahead



After a cool weekend, temperatures have slowly started to recover closer to normal. Today temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 50s as mostly cloudy skies continue. Rain will move into the area late tonight and will be with us for most of Tuesdays as temperatures remain in the 50s.

Wednesday more sunshine will return as temperatures climb into the mid to upper 60s. Mild temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s will continue through the end of the work week.

