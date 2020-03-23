Clear
BREAKING NEWS First presumptive positive case of coronavirus reported in Clinton County Full Story
BREAKING NEWS City of St. Joseph to issue shelter-in-place ordinance 12:01 a.m. Tuesday Full Story
KQ2 Forecast: A mild Monday ahead

After a cool weekend, temperatures have slowly started to recover closer to normal. Today temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 50s as mostly cloudy skies continue. Rain will move into the area late tonight and will be with us for most of Tuesdays as temperatures remain in the 50s.

Posted: Mar 23, 2020 6:58 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen


Wednesday more sunshine will return as temperatures climb into the mid to upper 60s. Mild temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s will continue through the end of the work week.

Saint Joseph
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 41°
Maryville
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 39°
Savannah
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 41°
Cameron
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 37°
Fairfax
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 40°
After a warm and sunny Saturday was have rain chances moving in across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri for Sunday. Sunday we will see a good chance for rain across much of the area. As we start next week we will start to warm up just a little with a few chances for rain and highs in the mid to upper 50s.
