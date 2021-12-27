KQ2 Forecast: A mild Monday ahead

Temperatures are on the mild side this morning with lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Today we will have increasing clouds capping temperatures in the mid to upper 40s this afternoon. Northwesterly winds will be breezy at times with gusts up to 25 mph.

Temperatures will start to warm up again on Tuesday with highs making a run for the 60s. A weak disturbance will move through Tuesday morning giving us the chance for a few isolated rain showers between about 5-10 am. The rest of the day will be dry and cloudy. A cold front will move through Tuesday night dropping temperatures into the 30s on Wednesday. Chilly temperatures look to continue throughout the rest of the week into the weekend.

