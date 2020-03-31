KQ2 Forecast: A mild Tuesday ahead

Warm temperatures are set to continue today as highs reach slightly above average in the middle 60s. This morning cloud cover remains but will quickly move out of the area to give us some sunshine for the afternoon. Temperatures will remain above average on Wednesday as highs reach the upper 60s and lower 70s.
A cold front will move through the area on Friday giving us our next chance of rain Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will really start to cool off on Friday as highs only reach the upper 40s and lower 50s. Temperatures will slowly start to rebound as we move towards the weekend.
