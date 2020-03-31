Clear
KQ2 Forecast: A mild Tuesday ahead

Warm temperatures are set to continue today as highs reach slightly above average in the middle 60s. This morning cloud cover remains but will quickly move out of the area to give us some sunshine for the afternoon. Temperatures will remain above average on Wednesday as highs reach the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Posted: Mar 31, 2020 7:00 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen


A cold front will move through the area on Friday giving us our next chance of rain Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will really start to cool off on Friday as highs only reach the upper 40s and lower 50s. Temperatures will slowly start to rebound as we move towards the weekend.

After a beautiful weekend with temperatures in the mid 60s we saw a few more clouds start to move into the area on Monday afternoon and night. A storm system will bring a slight chance for showers for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas Monday evening into Tuesday morning.
