KQ2 Forecast: A mild and breezy Friday ahead

Today will be slightly warmer than yesterday with a breezy wind from the south. Highs will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s under mostly sunny skies.

The warm up trend will continue this weekend with highs making a run for the 70s on Saturday and Sunday. Rain chances will start to increase by the middle of next week as temperatures start to cool down into the 50s and 60s.

