KQ2 Forecast: A mild and breezy Monday ahead

Cooler temperatures have settled into the area this morning after a cold front pushed through late last night. Breezy conditions will linger through the day with winds out of the north west around 15-25 mph. Today temperatures will warm into the upper 60s and lower 70s with mostly sunny skies.

Temperatures will slowly warm through Wednesday with highs back in the mid 80s. Another cold front will push through the area Wednesday night, cooling temperatures back down into the upper 50s and lower 60s through the weekend.

