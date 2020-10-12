Clear
KQ2 Forecast: A mild and breezy Monday ahead

Posted: Oct 12, 2020 7:09 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

Cooler temperatures have settled into the area this morning after a cold front pushed through late last night. Breezy conditions will linger through the day with winds out of the north west around 15-25 mph. Today temperatures will warm into the upper 60s and lower 70s with mostly sunny skies.

Temperatures will slowly warm through Wednesday with highs back in the mid 80s. Another cold front will push through the area Wednesday night, cooling temperatures back down into the upper 50s and lower 60s through the weekend.

Saint Joseph
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 54°
Maryville
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 52°
Savannah
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 54°
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
55° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 55°
Fairfax
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 45°
A cold front is moving through northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas overnight Sunday. After a chance for strong winds and precipitation temperatures will drop slightly heading into Monday.
