KQ2 Forecast: A mild and breezy Wednesday ahead

Mild and sunny conditions are set to continue today with highs back in the low to mid 70s. A cold front will push through today bringing breezy winds out of the north with winds gusts around 20-30 mph.

Posted: Sep 30, 2020 7:14 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

Breezy conditions will continue on Thursday as temperatures cool off into the mid 60. Dry and sunny conditions will continue for most of the week into the weekend beside a slight chance for a few showers on Saturday.

Saint Joseph
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 49°
Maryville
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 63°
Savannah
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 49°
Cameron
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 60°
Fairfax
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 56°
A cool forecast is in store for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas this week. Fall-like weather will usher into the area Monday with highs mainly in the 60s and no hazardous weather expected through the week. The area could see its first frost Friday morning as the lows drop into the low-to-mid 30s.
