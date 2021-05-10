KQ2 Forecast: A mild and cloudy start to the week



Temperatures are on the cooler side out the door this morning with lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Today will be a cool and cloudy day with temperatures landing about 10 degrees below average in the low to mid 60s. Most of today will be cloudy and dry but there could be a few areas of drizzle that develop throughout the day.

Tuesday will be another cloudy and cool day with the chance for a few isolated areas of light rain and drizzle. Sunshine will start to reappear on Wednesday and Thursday with temperatures remaining below average. Temperatures will start to warm up Friday into the weekend with increasing rain chances.



