KQ2 Forecast: A mild and sunny Friday ahead



We will have plenty of sunshine across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri today with a light southwest wind. Temperatures today will warm into the mid to upper 40's. We will continue to stay dry across the area through the weekend.

Temperatures will begin to rise even more as more sunshine moves into the area this weekend. Sunshine and mild temperatures continue as temperatures rise to the upper 40's and lower 50's by the end of the weekend. This warm trend will continue in to next week.

