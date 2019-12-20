Clear
BREAKING NEWS Shop St. Joe grand prize winner comes forward Full Story

KQ2 Forecast: A mild and sunny Friday ahead

We will have plenty of sunshine across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri today with a light southwest wind. Temperatures today will warm into the mid to upper 40's. We will continue to stay dry across the area through the weekend.

Posted: Dec 20, 2019 7:18 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen


We will have plenty of sunshine across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri today with a light southwest wind. Temperatures today will warm into the mid to upper 40's. We will continue to stay dry across the area through the weekend.

Temperatures will begin to rise even more as more sunshine moves into the area this weekend. Sunshine and mild temperatures continue as temperatures rise to the upper 40's and lower 50's by the end of the weekend. This warm trend will continue in to next week.

MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps
MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 27°
Maryville
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 27°
Savannah
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 27°
Cameron
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 27°
Fairfax
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 30°
We will have plenty of sunshine across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Thursday and with a light southwest wind we will see temperatures warm into the mid to upper 40's. We will continue to stay dry across the area with no real good chance for rain or snow.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories