KQ2 Forecast: A mild and sunny Saturday

Being the weekend before Halloween, we could not be asking for better weather than what we will see. Today is going be very nice with plenty of sunshine and highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

By Sunday, a weak cold front will move through the area resulting in slightly cooler temperatures but still right around average for this time of year. Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 60s.

Monday looks dry and sunny with highs in the mid to upper 60s. We will be watching the forecast closely heading into Halloween as there is the chance for scattered rain chances on Tuesday with another cold front passing through. As for Halloween itself, we may be seeing a few showers. Something we will need to keep an eye on. Unsettled weather will continue for the rest of the week with on and off rain chances through Friday and highs in the 50s.

