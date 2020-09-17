Clear
KQ2 Forecast: A mild and sunny Thursday ahead

Cooler temperatures are on the way for today after a cold front passed through yesterday evening. Today highs will be in the low to mid 70s with mostly sunny skies.

Posted: Sep 17, 2020 7:15 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

Slightly below average temperatures will continue through the weekend as sunshine remains. Conditions will slowly start to warm back into the upper 70s to lower 80s by the beginning of next wee

Sunny skies continues across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas this week. The sunshine and warmer air will be found through most of the week with some smoke from the fires out west.
