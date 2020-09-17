KQ2 Forecast: A mild and sunny Thursday ahead

Cooler temperatures are on the way for today after a cold front passed through yesterday evening. Today highs will be in the low to mid 70s with mostly sunny skies.

Slightly below average temperatures will continue through the weekend as sunshine remains. Conditions will slowly start to warm back into the upper 70s to lower 80s by the beginning of next wee

LIVE: Interactive Radar

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android