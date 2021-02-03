Clear
KQ2 Forecast: A mild and sunny Wednesday ahead

Today will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the low to mid 50s under mostly sunny skies. Clouds will start to build this evening as a cold front approaches our area.

Posted: Feb 3, 2021 7:14 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen


Today will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the low to mid 50s under mostly sunny skies. Clouds will start to build this evening as a cold front approaches our area. The cold front will push through early Thursday morning bringing a very breezy wind from the north with gusts up to 40 mph.

The cold front will also bring the chance for a rain/snow mix through the morning and afternoon hours. Most areas will only see minor accumulations but a few areas north of Highway 36 could see up to an inch. Temperatures will start out in the 40s early Thursday morning but will fall through the day into the 20s by the afternoon hours.

Temperatures will stay cool on Friday as sunshine returns. Another chance for light snow will arrive Saturday as even colder air settles into the area. Temperatures will be well below average through the weekend into early next week.

