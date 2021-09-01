KQ2 Forecast: A mild and sunny Wednesday ahead

Temperatures are on the mild side this morning. Today temperatures should stay slightly below average with highs in the lower 80s. Skies will gradually clear through the morning hours giving way to abundant sunshine this afternoon. Winds will be a bit breezy today with gusts up to 25 mph.

Sunny and comfortable conditions will continue on Thursday with a breezy wind from the south. Rain and thunderstorm chances will return as another front moves through our area on Friday. Rain could linger through the morning hours on Saturday before exiting the area. The remainder of the holiday weekend looks to be sunny and dry.

