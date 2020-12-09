KQ2 Forecast: A mild and sunny Wednesday ahead

Above average temperatures are set to continue today with highs in the low to mid 60s and mostly sunny skies. Sunshine will continue on Thursday with temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Cooler weather will start to move into the area on Friday with increasing rain chances. Rain showers and a wintry mix will continue early Saturday morning as temperatures continue to cool. Seasonal temperatures remain through the beginning of next week.

