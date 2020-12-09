Clear
KQ2 Forecast: A mild and sunny Wednesday ahead

Above average temperatures are set to continue today with highs in the low to mid 60s and mostly sunny skies. Sunshine will continue on Thursday with temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Posted: Dec 9, 2020 7:13 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

Cooler weather will start to move into the area on Friday with increasing rain chances. Rain showers and a wintry mix will continue early Saturday morning as temperatures continue to cool. Seasonal temperatures remain through the beginning of next week.

Saint Joseph
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 27°
Maryville
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 35°
Savannah
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 27°
Cameron
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 30°
Fairfax
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 35°
Temperatures are on the increase this week in northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Highs will reach the low 60s by Wednesday. Above average temperatures and dry conditions are expected until Thursday.
