KQ2 Forecast: A mild and sunny start to the week

Cloudy skies continue across the area this morning, and slowly skies will begin to clear through the rest of the day. Today temperatures will warm into the mid 40s.

Posted: Jan 11, 2021 7:17 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

Cloudy skies continue across the area this morning, and slowly skies will begin to clear through the rest of the day. Today temperatures will warm into the mid 40s. Winds will be a bit breezy at times with wind gusts up to 20 mph out of the south west.

Warm and sunny weather will continue through mid week with highs reaching into the low to mid 50s. A cold front will approach our area on Thursday bringing cooler weather for the end of the week.

Monday will start out chilly for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas and then warm into the 40s as low cloud cover finally clears out. This week will see gradually warming conditions through mid-week with highs into the upper 40s to mid-50s.
