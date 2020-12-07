Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

KQ2 Forecast: A mild and sunny start to the week

Patchy fog is across the area this morning, but slowly the fog will start to dissipate and clouds will move out of the area giving way to mostly sunny skies. Today temperatures will be above average in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Posted: Dec 7, 2020 7:12 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

Patchy fog is across the area this morning, but slowly the fog will start to dissipate and clouds will move out of the area giving way to mostly sunny skies. Today temperatures will be above average in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Temperatures will continue to warm through mid week with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Rain chances will start to return late Thursday night into Friday morning with cooler weather arriving by the weekend.

LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 23°
Maryville
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 25°
Savannah
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 23°
Cameron
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 21°
Fairfax
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 23°
Temperatures are on the increase this week in northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Highs will reach the low 60s by Wednesday. Above average temperatures and dry conditions are expected until Thursday. Confidence has been increasing in a pattern change expected to take place on Thursday. This will bring a chance for precipitation and the return of cooler temperatures to the area.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories