KQ2 Forecast: A mild and sunny start to the week

Comfortable and fall-like conditions in store for today with highs in the mid to upper 70s under mostly sunny skies. Mild temperatures will continue through the middle of the work week as clouds start to build on Wednesday.

Posted: Oct 4, 2021 8:06 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

Temperatures will start to warm back into the 80s Friday and Saturday as sunshine continues. A cold front will bring us our next chance of rain on Sunday as temperatures cool back into the 70s.

St. Joseph
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 60°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 63°
Savannah
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 60°
Cameron
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 64°
Atchison
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 64°
