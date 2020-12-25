Clear
KQ2 Forecast: A mild and sunny weekend ahead

Posted: Dec 25, 2020 10:25 PM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

Temperatures will slowly start to warm up heading into the weekend with highs near 50 on Saturday and in the mid-40s on Sunday under mostly sunny skies. Winds will start to pick up on Sunday from the north as a cold front moves through the area.

Temperatures will begin to cool down early next week with a disturbance moving through the area on Tuesday and Wednesday. This disturbance will be our next chance for precipitation with the possibility of a mixture of rain, snow and sleet.. Mostly sunny skies will return on New Year’s Eve as temperatures remain in the low to mid-30s.

Saint Joseph
Hi: 36° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 17°
Maryville
Hi: 35° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 22°
Savannah
Hi: 34° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 17°
Cameron
Hi: 33° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 16°
Fairfax
Hi: 37° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 17°
A warming trend is expected for northeast Missouri and northeast Kansas for the first half of the week. Highs will make it into the upper 50s by Tuesday. Winds will increase Tuesday into Wednesday making for a breezy Wednesday. Temperatures will then plummet into the teens overnight Wednesday into Thursday, making for a miserably cold Christmas Eve. Highs look to warm into the 40s once again heading into Christmas Day.
