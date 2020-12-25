KQ2 Forecast: A mild and sunny weekend ahead

Temperatures will slowly start to warm up heading into the weekend with highs near 50 on Saturday and in the mid-40s on Sunday under mostly sunny skies. Winds will start to pick up on Sunday from the north as a cold front moves through the area.

Temperatures will begin to cool down early next week with a disturbance moving through the area on Tuesday and Wednesday. This disturbance will be our next chance for precipitation with the possibility of a mixture of rain, snow and sleet.. Mostly sunny skies will return on New Year’s Eve as temperatures remain in the low to mid-30s.

