KQ2 Forecast: A mild start to January

There is still a small chance to see a few snow flurries tomorrow as the last of this system moves through. Temperatures will remain in the 40s for the remainder of the week and into the weekend with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. Looking ahead, conditions will remain dry with temperatures in the 40s through the end of next week.

Posted: Jan 2, 2020 3:47 PM
Posted By: Madison Gordon

Thursday's rain chances have continued to track further south and now it looks like most everyone will be staying dry through this evening. Thursday's highs were in the in the lower 50s but tomorrow will be on the cooler side with highs in the lower 40s.

