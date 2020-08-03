KQ2 Forecast: A mild start to the week

Unseasonably cool temperatures will continue today with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 70s. Conditions will remain comfortable into tomorrow as cool temperatures remain and dew points stay low making it feel a little more like fall.

Below average temperatures continue into Wednesday but will start to warm up on Thursday. Late Thursday night into Friday is our next chance for showers and thunderstorms returns as temperatures return to around normal.

