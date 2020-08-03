Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

KQ2 Forecast: A mild start to the week

Unseasonably cool temperatures will continue today with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 70s. Conditions will remain comfortable into tomorrow as cool temperatures remain and dew points stay low making it feel a little more like fall.

Posted: Aug 3, 2020 7:14 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

Unseasonably cool temperatures will continue today with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 70s. Conditions will remain comfortable into tomorrow as cool temperatures remain and dew points stay low making it feel a little more like fall.

Below average temperatures continue into Wednesday but will start to warm up on Thursday. Late Thursday night into Friday is our next chance for showers and thunderstorms returns as temperatures return to around normal.

MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 64°
Maryville
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 65°
Savannah
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 64°
Cameron
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 63°
Fairfax
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 65°
A high pressure system is nosing its way in and will remain over northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas through Wednesday. This will give the region a beautiful 3-day stretch of fall-like temperatures. Partly sunny skies, highs in the 70s and mild dew points are anticipated through Wednesday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories