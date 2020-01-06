Clear

KQ2 Forecast: A mild start to the week

Today will be mostly cloudy with our high temperature in the mid to upper 40s. We will continue to warm up through the first half of the week with temperatures Thursday in the upper 50s.

Posted: Jan 6, 2020 7:14 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

Thursday evening a cold front will bring in some winter like temperatures to end the week. Thursday also brings our next chance of rain. Friday there will also be the possibility for some flurries or light snow as the temperature falls. We will be watching this system closely as it moves closer.

Saint Joseph
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 27°
Maryville
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 19°
Savannah
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 27°
Cameron
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 19°
Fairfax
22° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 22°
Monday will be mostly sunny which will help our high temperatures get into the upper 40s to the north and lower 50s farther south. We will continue to warm up through the first half of the week. By Thursday highs will be in the lower 50s but a front will bring in some winter like temperatures to end the week. Thursday may also bring some rain but it looks like this will be concentrated in the southern half of Missouri. Friday may see a few snow flurries as well as high in the lower 30s.
