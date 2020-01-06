KQ2 Forecast: A mild start to the week

Today will be mostly cloudy with our high temperature in the mid to upper 40s. We will continue to warm up through the first half of the week with temperatures Thursday in the upper 50s.
Thursday evening a cold front will bring in some winter like temperatures to end the week. Thursday also brings our next chance of rain. Friday there will also be the possibility for some flurries or light snow as the temperature falls. We will be watching this system closely as it moves closer.
