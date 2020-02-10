Clear

KQ2 Forecast: A mild start to the week

After a mild weekend, temperatures will remain seasonable for the start of the work week with highs in the mid to lower 40s. Things will remain relatively calm until our next disturbance moves in Wednesday. This could give us the change of a rain/snow mix throughout the day.

Posted: Feb 10, 2020 7:09 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

After a mild weekend, temperatures will remain seasonable for the start of the work week with highs in the mid to lower 40s. Things will remain relatively calm until our next disturbance moves in Wednesday. This could give us the chance of a rain/snow mix throughout the day.

Temperatures will then quickly drop off Thursday as some arctic air moves into our area. On Thursdays highs will be in the lower 20s. Things will begin to return to normal with temperatures remaining in the 40s through the rest of the week and into the weekend.

MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps

MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
20° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 20°
Maryville
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 18°
Savannah
Clear
20° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 20°
Cameron
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 13°
Fairfax
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 21°
Lows will settle into the middle 20s for Monday morning. The clouds that remain will keep us on the cooler side during the day on Monday, highs will be in the middle 40s. Mild temperatures are here to stay for the beginning of the work week but there is another winter storm brewing. It looks like this storm will move in during the day on Wednesday and could bring at least part of northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri some snow showers.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories