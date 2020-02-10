KQ2 Forecast: A mild start to the week

After a mild weekend, temperatures will remain seasonable for the start of the work week with highs in the mid to lower 40s. Things will remain relatively calm until our next disturbance moves in Wednesday. This could give us the chance of a rain/snow mix throughout the day.

Temperatures will then quickly drop off Thursday as some arctic air moves into our area. On Thursdays highs will be in the lower 20s. Things will begin to return to normal with temperatures remaining in the 40s through the rest of the week and into the weekend.

