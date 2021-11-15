KQ2 Forecast: A mild start to the week

Temperatures are in the 40s this morning under mostly cloudy skies. Clouds will slowly clear through the day with temperatures warming into the mid 60s.

Winds will pick up slightly on Tuesday pushing temperatures into the lower 70s. A cold front will roll through the area early Wednesday morning giving us the chance for a few sprinkles. Temperatures will be cooler throughout the rest of the work week into the weekend with high in the 40s and 50s.

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android