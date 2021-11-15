Clear
KQ2 Forecast: A mild start to the week

Temperatures are in the 40s this morning under mostly cloudy skies. Clouds will slowly clear through the day with temperatures warming into the mid 60s.

Posted: Nov 15, 2021 7:47 AM
Updated: Nov 15, 2021 7:57 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

Winds will pick up slightly on Tuesday pushing temperatures into the lower 70s. A cold front will roll through the area early Wednesday morning giving us the chance for a few sprinkles. Temperatures will be cooler throughout the rest of the work week into the weekend with high in the 40s and 50s.

St. Joseph
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 42°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
41° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 36°
Savannah
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 42°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
44° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 41°
Atchison
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 36°
Temperatures are in the 40s this morning under mostly cloudy skies. Clouds will slowly clear through the day with temperatures warming into the mid 60s. Winds will pick up slightly on Tuesday pushing temperatures into the lower 70s. A cold front will roll through the area early Wednesday morning giving us the chance for a few sprinkles. Temperatures will be cooler throughout the rest of the work week into the weekend with high in the 40s and 50s.
