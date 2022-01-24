KQ2 Forecast: A mild start to the week

Another mild day ahead with temperatures warming up into the mid to upper 40s under mostly sunny skies. A bit of mist and drizzle will be possible ahead of the a cold front. The cold front will approach the area later on this afternoon dropping temperatures through the evening. Temperatures will drop into the single digits overnight under mostly clear skies.

Cold temperatures are on the way for the rest of the week with highs in the 20s and 30s. Temperatures will start to warm up again this weekend with highs back in the 40s as sunny and dry weather continues.

