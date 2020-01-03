KQ2 Forecast: A mild weekend ahead

Friday was another mild day with high in the mid 40s across our area. Winds were gusty at times with speed up to 25mph. Friday evening cloud cover will be intermittent and those on the Missouri side might see some snow flurries over night. So don't be suprised if you wake up with a trace to a dusting of snow of your car in the morning.

Saturday and Sunday are keeping the mild trend going with highs in the 40s and partly cloudy to clear skies. Things will stay mild and dry until the end of the next work week. The next system is set to move in overnight Friday, starting as rain and we could see a transition to freezing rain or light snow on the back end.

MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps

MORE: Hourly Forecast

LIVE: Interactive Radar

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android