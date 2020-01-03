Clear

KQ2 Forecast: A mild weekend ahead

Saturday and Sunday are keeping the mild trend going with highs in the 40s and partly cloudy to clear skies. Things will stay mild and dry until the end of the next work week. The next system is set to move in overnight Friday, starting as rain and we could see a transition to freezing rain or light snow on the back end.

Posted: Jan 3, 2020 4:07 PM
Posted By: Madison Gordon

Friday was another mild day with high in the mid 40s across our area. Winds were gusty at times with speed up to 25mph. Friday evening cloud cover will be intermittent and those on the Missouri side might see some snow flurries over night. So don't be suprised if you wake up with a trace to a dusting of snow of your car in the morning.

Saint Joseph
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 37°
Maryville
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 29°
Savannah
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 37°
Cameron
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 36°
Fairfax
Few Clouds
43° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 35°
There is still a small chance to see a few snow flurries tomorrow as the last of this system moves through. Temperatures will remain in the 40s for the remainder of the week and into the weekend with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. Looking ahead, conditions will remain dry with temperatures in the 40s through the end of next week.
