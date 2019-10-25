KQ2 Forecast: A mild weekend forecast

This weekend's temperatures are going to be in the middle to upper 50s. The cooler-below average weather pattern is looking to stay in place for next week. A cold front will be pushing through Sunday night that will knock temperatures back down into the 40s for Monday.
We are watching the possibility of a chance for a rain/snow mix Monday into Tuesday as another storm system is set to push through which will bring in another cold front & another shot of cold air with highs in the lower to middle 40s for Wednesday & Halloween on Thursday. Stay tuned!
