KQ2 Forecast: A mild weekend forecast

This weekend's temperatures are going to be in the middle to upper 50s. The cooler-below average weather pattern is looking to stay in place for next week. A cold front will be pushing through Sunday night that will knock temperatures back down into the 40s for Monday.

We are watching the possibility of a chance for a rain/snow mix Monday into Tuesday as another storm system is set to push through which will bring in another cold front & another shot of cold air with highs in the lower to middle 40s for Wednesday & Halloween on Thursday. Stay tuned!

MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps

MORE: Hourly Forecast

LIVE: Interactive Radar

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android