KQ2 Forecast: A much colder Friday ahead

Much cooler more seasonal temperatures are on the way for today with highs only making it into the mid 30s today. Today we will see lots of sunshine with clouds starting to filter into the area tonight. Saturday will be a cloudy and cool day with temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Most of the day will be dry but we could see some light areas of rain and flurries through the afternoon.

Late Saturday into Sunday will be a better chance to see precipitation. As temperatures cool we could see a mix of wintry precipitation making for possible slick spots on the road. Sunday looks like a similar day with light rain chances through the daytime hours with a greater chance for precipitation Sunday night into Monday. Precipitation Sunday into Monday will also likely be a wintry mix making for some slick spots on the roads. Next week temperatures will remain cool with several more chances for precipitation.

