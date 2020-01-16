**Winter Weather Advisory in effect from midnight through Friday night**
A storm system heading our way late tonight and Friday morning will bring us a mixture of snow, freezing rain, and rain across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. Today we will see more cold air across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri.
Cold temperatures will continue through the end of the week. We will dry out this weekend but high temperatures will be in the lower 30s and 20s. Cold air continues through the beginning of the work week next week.
MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps
MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android
Related Content
- KQ2 Forecast: A much colder Thursday ahead
- KQ2 Forecast: A colder Thursday forecast
- KQ2 Forecast: Turning colder on Thursday
- KQ2 Forecast: Turning colder on Thursday
- KQ2 Forecast: A cooler Thursday ahead
- Colder Air for Thursday
- KQ2 Forecast: Cloudy and colder on Friday
- KQ2 Forecast: Turning colder on Wednesday
- KQ2 Forecast: Much colder day expected today
- KQ2 Forecast: Active week ahead