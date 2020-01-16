Clear

KQ2 Forecast: A much colder Thursday ahead

A storm system heading our way late tonight and Friday morning will bring us a mixture of snow, freezing rain, and rain across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. Today we will see more cold air across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri.

Posted: Jan 16, 2020 7:10 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

**Winter Weather Advisory in effect from midnight through Friday night**

Cold temperatures will continue through the end of the week. We will dry out this weekend but high temperatures will be in the lower 30s and 20s. Cold air continues through the beginning of the work week next week.

Saint Joseph
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: -6°
Maryville
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: -14°
Savannah
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: -6°
Cameron
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: -6°
Fairfax
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: -8°
**Winter Storm Watch in effect from late Thursday night through Friday afternoon**A storm system heading our way for Thursday night and Friday morning will bring us a mixture of snow freezing rain and rain across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri.
