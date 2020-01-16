KQ2 Forecast: A much colder Thursday ahead

**Winter Weather Advisory in effect from midnight through Friday night**

A storm system heading our way late tonight and Friday morning will bring us a mixture of snow, freezing rain, and rain across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. Today we will see more cold air across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri.

Cold temperatures will continue through the end of the week. We will dry out this weekend but high temperatures will be in the lower 30s and 20s. Cold air continues through the beginning of the work week next week.

