KQ2 Forecast: A much cooler Friday

A warm and windy Thursday across the area as temperatures reached into the low to mid 70s. A much cooler day on Friday across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas and the winds again start to pick up out of the north which will cool our temperatures down to the 40's for highs.

Temperatures will start to warm back up on Saturday with highs reaching back into the 50's. Another big warm up is headed our way as we go into Sunday and the first part of next week.

