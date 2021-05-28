Clear
KQ2 Forecast: A much cooler Friday ahead

A cold front moved through the area Thursday night bringing us much cooler temperatures this morning. Today we will have partly to mostly cloudy skies with temperatures only warming up into the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Posted: May 28, 2021 7:39 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

Cooler temperatures look to continue for the weekend with sunshine reappearing. Temperatures look to stay below average into next week with highs in the 60 and 70s. Rain chances look to return on Monday and linger through mid week.

St. Joseph
Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 55°
Maryville
Cloudy
50° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 50°
Savannah
Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 55°
Cameron
Cloudy
51° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 51°
Atchison
Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 52°
A cold front moved through the area Thursday night bringing us much cooler temperatures this morning. Today we will have partly to mostly cloudy skies with temperatures only warming up into the upper 50s and lower 60s. Cooler temperatures look to continue for the weekend with sunshine reappearing. Temperatures look to stay below average into next week with highs in the 60 and 70s. Rain chances look to return on Monday and linger through mid week.
