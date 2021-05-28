KQ2 Forecast: A much cooler Friday ahead

A cold front moved through the area Thursday night bringing us much cooler temperatures this morning. Today we will have partly to mostly cloudy skies with temperatures only warming up into the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Cooler temperatures look to continue for the weekend with sunshine reappearing. Temperatures look to stay below average into next week with highs in the 60 and 70s. Rain chances look to return on Monday and linger through mid week.

