Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

KQ2 Forecast: A much cooler Friday forecast

A strong cold front will make its way into northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas bringing much cooler air and a good chance for showers and thunderstorms Thursday night into Friday. Friday and Saturday the cold air will continue to be in place with daytime highs only reaching into the 40's. As the weekend continues we will see increasing chances for rain. A cold start to the beginning of next week with highs only in the 30's and 40's.

Posted: Oct 22, 2020 3:40 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

A strong cold front will make its way into northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas bringing much cooler air and a good chance for showers and thunderstorms Thursday night into Friday.
Friday and Saturday the cold air will continue to be in place with daytime highs only reaching into the 40's. As the weekend continues we will see increasing chances for rain. A cold start to the beginning of next week with highs only in the 30's and 40's.

LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Broken Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 84°
Maryville
Broken Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 84°
Savannah
Broken Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 84°
Cameron
Overcast
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 82°
Fairfax
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 55°
A strong cold front will make its way into northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas bringing much cooler air and a good chance for showers and thunderstorms Thursday night into Friday. Friday and Saturday the cold air will continue to be in place with daytime highs only reaching into the 40's. As the weekend continues we will see increasing chances for rain. A cold start to the beginning of next week with highs only in the 30's and 40's.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories