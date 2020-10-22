KQ2 Forecast: A much cooler Friday forecast

A strong cold front will make its way into northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas bringing much cooler air and a good chance for showers and thunderstorms Thursday night into Friday. Friday and Saturday the cold air will continue to be in place with daytime highs only reaching into the 40's. As the weekend continues we will see increasing chances for rain. A cold start to the beginning of next week with highs only in the 30's and 40's.

Posted: Oct 22, 2020 3:40 PM