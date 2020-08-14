KQ2 Forecast: A much cooler weekend forecast

Another warm and humid day across much of northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. The region could see a few storms as we head into Saturday morning. Today temperatures will rise into the upper 80s but it will feel like close to 100 degrees.



Cooler air will move in over the weekend across the region.



