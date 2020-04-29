We had very windy day across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas on Wednesday. The winds were out of the northwest at 25 to 40 mph and temperatures were a little bit cooler on Wednesday.
A cold front has pushed into the region Tuesday night which brought windy conditions and cooler temperatures with it.
The cooler air will start to move away and by Thursday we will see a nice warm up come our way. After that we will see warmer air move in and temperatures will slowly start to warm up and it looks like the nice weather will stay with us into the weekend.
MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android
Related Content
- KQ2 Forecast: A nice Thursday forecast
- KQ2 Forecast: A nice Thanksgiving forecast
- KQ2 Forecast: A nice looking Tuesday forecast
- KQ2 Forecast: A warmer and nice Thursday ahead
- KQ2 Forecast: Another nice fall day for Thursday
- KQ2 Forecast: Chilly overnight temperatures, nice day for Thursday
- KQ2 Forecast: Nice weather Thursday, storms likely late Friday
- KQ2 Forecast: A nice start to Fall
- KQ2 Forecast: Nice start to the week
- KQ2 Forecast: Nice weather this weekend