KQ2 Forecast: A nice Thursday forecast

We had very windy day across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas on Wednesday. The winds were out of the northwest at 25 to 40 mph and temperatures were a little bit cooler on Wednesday.

A cold front has pushed into the region Tuesday night which brought windy conditions and cooler temperatures with it.

The cooler air will start to move away and by Thursday we will see a nice warm up come our way. After that we will see warmer air move in and temperatures will slowly start to warm up and it looks like the nice weather will stay with us into the weekend.

