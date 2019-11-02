KQ2 Forecast: Falling back on Saturday night; Warmer day on Sunday

Don't forget that we "fall back" this weekend. Set your clocks back one hour before you go to sleep on Saturday night as Daylight Savings Time ends at 2 a.m. Sunday. Wouldn't be a bad idea as well to check or change the batteries on your smoke or carbon dioxide detectors and NOAA weather radios.

We'll have partly cloudy skies heading into the overnight hours. It will be another chilly start Sunday morning with temperatures in the 30s. High pressure over the southern Plains will move east on Sunday, allowing for our winds to switch up to the southwest and warm up us a bit more into the upper 50s for highs with mostly sunny skies.

Keeping an eye on a few disturbances next week but will keep the forecast dry & quiet for much of the week. Temperatures will be in the 50s during the first half of the week before we cool down once again into the upper 30s and 40s by late week as a strong cold front pushes through Wednesday into Thursday.

