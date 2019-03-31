KQ2 Forecast: A nice end to the weekend, warming back up this week

The second half of the weekend is looking very nice with the return of sunshine. Skies will be abundantly clear all day long as temperatures by the afternoon will be in the upper 40s.
For the work week, temperatures return to where they should be this time of year (average high is 61 degrees). Monday and Tuesday will be nice days with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s.
Tuesday night through Thursday, rain is back in the forecast. High temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. By the end of the week and into next weekend, dry weather returns with some warm temperatures. Highs by Saturday will be in the upper 60s.
