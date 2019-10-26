KQ2 Forecast: A nice fall weekend before big changes next week

This weekend's temperatures are going to be in the middle to upper 50s. The cooler-below average weather pattern is looking to stay in place for next week. A cold front will be pushing through Sunday night that will knock temperatures back down into the 40s for Monday.

We are watching the possibility of a chance for a rain/snow mix Monday into Monday night as a strong storm system is set to push through which will bring in another cold front & another shot of cold air with highs in the lower to middle 40s for the middle part of the work week.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny before another round of rain mixing in with snow moves in late Tuesday night into Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the 20s by Wednesday morning. Highs on Wednesday will only be in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees. It will be a sunny but bone chilling Halloween on Thursday with highs in the lower 40s, so you will need to make sure you have a good jacket if you are heading out to Trick-or-Treat. Stay tuned!

