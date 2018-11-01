KQ2 Forecast: A nice first day of November

The month of November begins with a pretty nice day. We will see decreasing clouds and mostly sunny skies by the afternoon. Temperatures to begin the day will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s and warm into the upper 50s by afternoon.
To end the work week, a weak disturbance will bring a few scattered rain showers and cooler temperatures. Highs on Friday will be in the 50s. An unsettled weekend is on the way with rain chances Saturday and Sunday with highs in the 50s.
Into next week, things dry out a bit. Monday will see a slight chance for some rain but Tuesday and Wednesday appear dry. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 50s.
