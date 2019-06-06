KQ2 Forecast: A nice forecast for the end of the week

A few more clouds have moved into northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Thursday. Highs will be near average in the lower to middle 80s for the rest of the work week into the weekend.

Things do appear to dry out by Friday morning. So far the weekend looks to be not too bad with a mix of sun and clouds. We do have another cold front that will push through on Sunday. Temperatures will cool down behind it we begin a new work week.

Right now, it's looking to be a quiet & calm weather pattern next week with sunny skies through at least Tuesday. There is a chance of rain in the forecast Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. Highs will be below average midweek in the middle to upper 70s.

