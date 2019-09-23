KQ2 Forecast: A nice looking Tuesday forecast

We'll have another decent day on Tuesday with a few clouds and highs in the lower 80s as our winds pick up a bit from the south.

Rain chances do once again return late Tuesday night into Wednesday, then again on Friday as a series of cold fronts push through the region. Temperatures will be going up and down between the upper 70s to lower 80s mid to late week. Next weekend is looking to be a sunny and warm one with highs still above average in the 80s.

