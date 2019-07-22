Clear

KQ2 Forecast: A nice start to the week

Posted: Jul 22, 2019 3:02 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

After this weekends rainfall, a refreshing change is forecast to begin the new week thanks to a cold front pushing through, allowing for some less humid and more pleasant weather to move and plenty of sunshine. Temperatures are into the 60s this Monday morning with a few scattered clouds and the cooler temps will stay with us for the forst part of the week.

Moving forward the next few days a very nice new weather pattern sets up as high pressure builds into the Central Plains. This one will bring below average temperatures and plenty of sunshine. Monday through Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the lower to middle 80s.

By the weekend, temperatures do climb back into the upper 80s. The dry & sunny weather is expected to continue.

Saint Joseph
Few Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 80°
Maryville
Scattered Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 80°
Savannah
Few Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 80°
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 80°
Fairfax
Scattered Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 79°
