KQ2 Forecast: A nice start to the weekend

A rainy & cool Friday is ahead with highs only going up into the middle 40s. The rain should be out of here just in time for Friday night football. Areas near the Missouri River are still under a Flood Warning as well this morning as the water levels are still above flood stage of 23-25 feet. Water levels should be lower by Sunday.

Saturday will be drier with partly sunny skies. Highs will remain below average in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

We also do have a chance of rain in the forecast again Sunday through early Monday. If the rain sticks around during the overnight hours, we could also have a bit of a rain/snow mix early Monday morning. Mostly sunny skies & below average are in the forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday. We are tracking also the possibility for our first frost of the season next week as overnight lows fall to near freezing.

