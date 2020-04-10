Clear
BREAKING NEWS Andrew County resident tests positive for coronavirus Full Story
CLOSINGS: View Closings

KQ2 Forecast: A nice start to the weekend

A storm system will move through the region Saturday night bringing cooler temperatures with it as well as a chance for rain and maybe some snow. Temperatures will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s ahead of the front. Then behind the front temperatures will return to below normal values by the start of the week.

Posted: Apr 10, 2020 3:38 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

A sunny and cold Friday across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Sunny skies and below normal temperatures were found across the area Friday afternoon as a cold front has made its way into the area bringing cooler air and sunny skies.

A storm system will move through the region Saturday night bringing cooler temperatures with it as well as a chance for rain and maybe some snow. Temperatures will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s ahead of the front. Then behind the front temperatures will return to below normal values by the start of the week.

MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 55°
Maryville
Scattered Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 54°
Savannah
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 55°
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
53° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 53°
Fairfax
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 56°
A storm system will move through the region Saturday night bringing cooler temperatures with it as well as a chance for rain and maybe some snow. Temperatures will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s ahead of the front. Then behind the front temperatures will return to below normal values by the start of the week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories