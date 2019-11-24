KQ2 Forecast: A nice start to your work week

Going into next week, Monday will continue to be quiet and warm with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 50s. A stronger system is then forecast to impact our area on Tuesday. This system will need to be watched as there is considerable model disagreement with both the position and strength of this system. Right now, It's looking to be more of a rain then switching over to a rain/snow mix on Tuesday night for us while areas to our north and west will be receiving just snow. We'll keep you updated.

Mostly sunny skies are likely Wednesday before our next storm system moves in for the long Thanksgiving holiday weekend. A few rain and snow mix chances are possible on Thanksgiving with highs in the 40s. Black Friday into Saturday is looking to be cloudy with scattered rain chances. High temperatures will remain above freezing in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps

MORE: Hourly Forecast

LIVE: Interactive Radar

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android