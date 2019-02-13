KQ2 Forecast: A nice warm up on Wednesday

After lots of clouds across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri we finally started to see some much needed sunshine across the area. The sunshine helped with some of the ice that was left behind from the ice storm on Monday.

Our weather will quiet back down heading into midweek. Dry and sunny conditions are expected through Thursday. High pressure will build in on Wednesday, allowing our winds to change to the southeast, ushering in warmer air. Temperatures will go back up to above average in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees.

The next system to watch could bring some rain and snow to the area Thursday night into Friday as temperatures crash back down into the 20s by Friday into the weekend. More snow chances are in the forecast for the weekend.

MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps

MORE: Hourly Forecast

LIVE: Interactive Radar

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android