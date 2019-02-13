Clear
KQ2 Forecast: A nice warm up on Wednesday

Our weather will quiet back down heading into midweek. Dry and sunny conditions are expected through Thursday. High pressure will build in on Wednesday, allowing our winds to change to the southeast, ushering in warmer air. Temperatures will go back up to above average in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees.

Posted: Feb. 12, 2019 2:47 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

After lots of clouds across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri we finally started to see some much needed sunshine across the area. The sunshine helped with some of the ice that was left behind from the ice storm on Monday.

The next system to watch could bring some rain and snow to the area Thursday night into Friday as temperatures crash back down into the 20s by Friday into the weekend. More snow chances are in the forecast for the weekend.

The dry and sunny conditions are expected once again for your Wednesday and into Valentine's Day on Thursday. High pressure will build in to our south for Wednesday, allowing our winds to change to the south-southeast, ushering in warmer air. Temperatures will go back up to above average in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees.
